Lawyer kidnapped by rivals

Our Correspondent Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 07:42am

SAHIWAL: A lawyer affiliated with the tehsil court was allegedly kidnapped by his rivals from Block No. 18, Chichawatni, on Sunday.

Chichawatni police station registered a case under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code against Habibur Rehman, Jamil, and three unknown men on the complaint of his fellow lawyer Sarfaraz Hamid.

Reports said Sarfaraz Hamid and Zohaib Sultan were en route to tehsil court when their vehicle was intercepted by a car.

Armed suspects, including Habib and four accomplices, abducted Zohaib Sultan, bundling him into their vehicle and fleeing towards Block No. 19. The incident was promptly reported to the police.

Sources suggest that the kidnapping may be linked to an ongoing family rivalry involving Habib. As of now, police have not succeeded in tracing the whereabouts of the kidnapped lawyer.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025

