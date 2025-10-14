Inauguration of electric bus service in Pindi postponed

RAWALPINDI: The launching ceremony of 80 electric buses on 10 routes of the garrison city scheduled to be held on October 15 has been postponed till next week due to the prevailing law and order situation as a result of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan’s protest in Punjab.

The provincial government is starting the new transport service in the garrison city which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. In this regard, the district administration has made arrangements at Liaquat Bagh.

A well-placed official of the district administration told Dawn that the new dates for the inauguration of electric buses would be announced within a week after confirmation from the Chief Minister’s Office.

He said the ceremony was expected to be held on October 15 but due to other engagements of the chief minister, the event had been postponed for a few days.

Due to the expected visit of the chief minister to the garrison city, all civic bodies had been working hard to improve the condition of roads, footpaths and greenbelts on Murree Road, Rashid Minhas Road, Rawal Road and Old Airport Road for the last one week.

It may be noted here that the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had failed to repair the roads, greenbelts and footpaths ruined during monsoon rains.

A senior RMC official said the civic body was carrying out patchwork in many parts of the garrison city but due to closure of roads for the last three days, work had not been restarted.

On the other hand, PHA Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said the authority had already launched the beautification drive in the garrison city, especially on Murree Road, from the funds provided by the Punjab government amounting to Rs150 million.

He said the beautification drive had been launched in June to improve the condition of metro pillars and greenbelts, which was complete now.

Mr Ranjha said the PHA was active in making the city green, lush and beautiful, and in this regard renovation work was being carried out across the city for the last few months.

He said the staff was busy day and night not only on the beautification of greenbelts of parks and highways but also of squares and intersections. Work of maintaining plants and flowers in the PHA nurseries is also being done regularly.

The PHA director general said flowers planted in various parks and greenbelts of the city were a centre of attraction for the people.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025