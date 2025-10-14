TLP seminary sealed in Attock

TAXILA: The authorities took various measures across Attock to tackle the ongoing protest by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and in this connection sealed a TLP seminary and increased patrolling in Pindigheb, the home town of Saad Hussain Rizvi.

On the reports of various law enforcement agencies, the administration in Hazro town of Attock sealed the Jamia Miftah Ul Aloom in Bungai Shareef and asked the resident students of the seminary to go their respective hometowns.

Meanwhile, police 0officials hold flag marches in Jand and Pindigheb towns of Attock.

The flag march was led by Sub divisional Police office Jand circle DSP Zulfiqar Ali and assistant commissioner Jand Ahmed Ali Raza to avert any possible protest from party activists.

Meanwhile, local TLP sources said that two activists from Pindigheb identified as Raja Munawar and Muhammad Faizan were killed in Muridke on Monday amid Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) long march.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025