Terrorists torch house of police constable in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Terrorists torched the house of a police official in Pharkhel Pacca area of the district late on Sunday night.

Police said that more than armed terrorists attacked the house of constable Muhammad Imran, 35, after an exchange of fire with him. “The assailants then torched the house, turning household articles to ashes,” they said.

They said at least three rooms, solar power system and household items were completely destroyed in the fire incident. Constable Imran told police that he left his house to spend a night at his cousin’s residence for his safety.

He said that when he was going to the residence of his cousin on a motorcycle, nine armed men riding three motorcycles suddenly appeared and asked him to surrender. “As I abandoned my motorcycle and took cover of a protection wall, the armed motorcyclists opened fire,” he claimed.

He said he also returned fire and managed to hide in the nearby forest from where he called his relatives for help.

The police official said that his relatives immediately reached the spot on motorcycles and took him to the Kherukhel Pacca area where he spent the night.

“The terrorists torched my house in the village,” he said, adding that the assailants also took away three goats and gold ornaments with them.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy was shot dead over a petty dispute in the Mela Mandrakhel area of Lakki Marwat district on Monday.

The police said Jehaneb, owner of an oil products outlet, shot and injured Najibullah, 19, a resident of Zangikhel.

They said Najibullah was taken to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital in Bannu in precarious condition, but he succumbed to injuries during treatment, adding that an argument between the deceased and killer over a dog led to the incident.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025