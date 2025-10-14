All set for Kalash festival

CHITRAL: The Kalash community of Birir valley is making preparations for the Pul festival to be held on October 15 (Wednesday) to mark the beginning of walnut and grape harvest.

The one-day festival is specific to Birir valley, which is not held in the other valleys of Bumburate and Rumbur. Like other Kalash festivals, merry-making by singing and dancing together is the major activity.

Wazir Zada Kalash, former special assistant to chief minister on minorities affairs, told Dawn that holding the festival was the “best way” of fruit conservation, unheard of in any other culture, as the people desisted from even touching the fruits of walnut and grapes during the restriction period that ended on the festival’s day.

He said that the Kalash community believed that the deities got displeased when someone plucked a bunch of grapes from the tree or harvested walnut trees before the special Pul ceremony and that the restriction violation meant inviting their wrath in the form of natural disasters.

Mr Kalash said that the violators of harvest restriction were fined by the community and the amount was utilised collectively during the festival.

“This rule also applies to the Muslim community in the valley as well as tourists,” he said.

The former aide to the CM said the festival drew its name from the word Poo’n that meant yellow leaf in Kalasha language as the leaves of some species of trees started turning yellow when the festival was held.

He said the valley had limited cultivable land, forcing residents to depend on grapes and walnuts as their major source of sustenance, so restricting premature harvest was meant to save them from dissipation.

“This conservation method is as old as the Kalash history itself is and ensures food security,” he said.

He said the day began with a special prayer in the Behal village, situated in the lower part of the valley, where the eldest man of the valley began consuming walnuts and grapes in a ceremony to lift the restriction for the season.

“The festivities in the lower village continue till afternoon when a procession of men, women and children proceeds up to the Gree village in the upstream of the valley. The celebrations continue till dusk,” he said.

The Birir valley is economically more backward than the other two Kalash valleys and offers limited facilities of boarding and lodging to tourists.

When contacted, Kalash valleys Development Authority director general Minhasuddin said his organisation had finalised arrangements for the festival in consultation with the Kalash leaders and elders.

He said the festival venues in Behal and Gree villages had been cleaned by sanitation workers and the hired community members, while local roads were repaired.

“We have introduced an integrated command and control system to coordinate inputs of different government departments that will ensure coherence among their activities,” he said.

