Security of police lines, schools tightened in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Police have enhanced security of police lines, schools of the department and other sensitive places in the district to prevent any untoward incident.

“We have enhanced security of police lines and other sensitive places in the district and deployed additional personnel on the directives of IGP Zulfiqar Hameed,” DPO Shafiullah Khan Gandapur told journalists here on Monday. He visited checkpoints established in and outside police lines and instructed relevant officials to ensure that no one entered without a thorough body search.

He said that in the wake of recent incidents of terrorism in the province, police high-ups issued special directives to take extra security measures at all sensitive points across the district. He also visited police schools, inspected various sections, and directed officials to remain vigilant.

“Police lines and the training schools where recruits from across the province receive training are highly sensitive locations and their security has been further strengthened,” he said.

DEMAND: Traders and locals on Monday demanded of government to immediately restore communication and health services for people in Oghi and its surrounding areas.

“Our central bridge, which connects Oghi with district headquarters and rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is in a dilapidated condition and can cause a fatal accident if not reconstructed immediately,” Abdul Qayyum, former village council nazim of Khattai, told journalists.

He said Nullah Saror Bridge, built in 1965, was shifted from its original position due to unchecked sand and gravel excavation from the stream below. “The government should take notice of this situation and reconstruct it without wasting more time, as thousands of vehicles pass through it daily,” he added.

Mr Qayyum said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority never repaired the bridge. “We have raised this issue with relevant authorities multiple times, but to no avail,” he said, warning that locals would take to streets if immediate action was not taken.

Meanwhile, traders in Oghi called on government to release funds for completion of tehsil headquarters hospital, which has been left incomplete for two years.

Mian Saidur Rehman, an office-bearer of Oghi Traders Association, said that construction work on the health facility was halted owing to a shortage of funds.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025