E-Paper | October 14, 2025

Security of police lines, schools tightened in Mansehra

A Correspondent Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 07:05am

MANSEHRA: Police have enhanced security of police lines, schools of the department and other sensitive places in the district to prevent any untoward incident.

“We have enhanced security of police lines and other sensitive places in the district and deployed additional personnel on the directives of IGP Zulfiqar Hameed,” DPO Shafiullah Khan Gandapur told journalists here on Monday. He visited checkpoints established in and outside police lines and instructed relevant officials to ensure that no one entered without a thorough body search.

He said that in the wake of recent incidents of terrorism in the province, police high-ups issued special directives to take extra security measures at all sensitive points across the district. He also visited police schools, inspected various sections, and directed officials to remain vigilant.

“Police lines and the training schools where recruits from across the province receive training are highly sensitive locations and their security has been further strengthened,” he said.

DEMAND: Traders and locals on Monday demanded of government to immediately restore communication and health services for people in Oghi and its surrounding areas.

“Our central bridge, which connects Oghi with district headquarters and rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is in a dilapidated condition and can cause a fatal accident if not reconstructed immediately,” Abdul Qayyum, former village council nazim of Khattai, told journalists.

He said Nullah Saror Bridge, built in 1965, was shifted from its original position due to unchecked sand and gravel excavation from the stream below. “The government should take notice of this situation and reconstruct it without wasting more time, as thousands of vehicles pass through it daily,” he added.

Mr Qayyum said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority never repaired the bridge. “We have raised this issue with relevant authorities multiple times, but to no avail,” he said, warning that locals would take to streets if immediate action was not taken.

Meanwhile, traders in Oghi called on government to release funds for completion of tehsil headquarters hospital, which has been left incomplete for two years.

Mian Saidur Rehman, an office-bearer of Oghi Traders Association, said that construction work on the health facility was halted owing to a shortage of funds.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Business matters
14 Oct, 2025

Business matters

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently reaffirmed his government’s ‘commitment’ to improving the ease of doing...
New KP CM
Updated 14 Oct, 2025

New KP CM

THE PTI has managed to get its way. At least for now, it has succeeded in having its man installed in the office of...
Arshad’s challenge
14 Oct, 2025

Arshad’s challenge

BESET by injuries and a dip in performance, Pakistan’s javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem faces a new challenge: his...
Afghan clashes
Updated 13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

Pakistan must also be wary of the fact that India and the Afghan Taliban have suddenly experienced a warming of ties.
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...