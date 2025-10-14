Police put on alert amid rumours

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Monday called for a heightened state of alert across the city.

He urged citizens not to pay heed to rumours being circulated regarding unrest in the city, and directed authorities to take immediate action against those spreading misinformation.

He said that individuals challenging the writ of law should be dealt with under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code.

Mr Lanjar directed police to remain active, particularly in sensitive areas, and instructed that anti-riot units also be kept on standby.

He further ordered monitoring staff to remain highly alert, stressing that any detection of crowd formation or anti-peace activity should be reported without delay to senior officers.

He also asked the traffic police to ensure smooth traffic flow throughout the city.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025