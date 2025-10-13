Palestinian president Abbas to attend Gaza summit: Macron

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas will be attending the summit on Gaza that will take place in Egypt later today, French President Emmanuel Macron says according to AFP.

Abbas is a rival of Hamas. Neither Israel nor Hamas will be represented at the summit.

“It’s a very good sign… It’s a recognition of the role the Palestinian Authority has to play as a legitimate entity,” Macron said.

“On the questions of governance, we will have a particular role to be by the side of the Palestinian Authority and to ensure it plays its part, and also that it conducts reforms for the day after,” Macron said of France.