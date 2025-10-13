From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Bill for refugees

KARACHI: Fresh taxation proposals embodied in the Supplementary Finance Bill and designed to enable the Government to collect over two crores of rupees to be spent on refugees’ rehabilitation were unanimously passed by the Pakistan Parliament on Thursday [Oct 12]. Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan told the House that a Special Committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Pakistan Finance Minister and the Pakistan Minister for Refugees and the Chief Ministers of the provinces would manage the funds thus collected.

The Prime Minister … disclosed that the Committee would not take any decision by majority vote, but to make its decisions unanimous would decide issues by the common consent of all its members.

Mr Liaquat Ali Khan assured the provinces that they would receive from the funds sums larger than their contribution to them which would not exceed 55 lakhs of rupees. “The problem of the rehabilitation of refugees is a colossal problem,” he emphasised. “No Government … alone can satisfactorily solve a problem of this magnitude. I appeal to the people … to share this responsibility and this burden… . …” — News agencies

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025