E-Paper | October 13, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: PLO’s donation appeal

From the Newspaper Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 08:16am

KARACHI: The representative of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation in Karachi, Mr. Ahmed Alfara … lauded the consistent support of the Government and people of Pakistan to the Palestinian revolution and appealed to the people to donate more generously for the success of the liberation movement, says a Press release. The appeal for the donation was made by the Karachi branch of P.L.O. in response to the appeal issued by the Commander General of P.L.O. forces, Yasser Arafat, who has called on all supporters throughout the world to donate in terms of cash, provisions and medicines to help the Palestinian revolution overcome the difficult situation.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Lahore,] Federal Education and Provincial Coordination Minister Mr. Abdul Hafiz Pirzada today [Oct 12] described Mr. G.M. Khar’s electioneering slogans of provincial autonomy for Punjab and injustices to Punjab as very dangerous for the solidarity … of Pakistan. Addressing a public meeting … he said these slogans smacked of secessionism. … …[M]r. Pirzada explained to the crowd the hollowness of the demand for provincial autonomy and so-called injustices to Punjab.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

