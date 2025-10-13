Estranged twins

CHARLES Dickens opened his novel A Tale of Two Cities with a multi-layered paradox: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times …” He was writing of London and Paris, but the lines could just as easily be about our own Rawalpindi and Islamabad — twin cities in name, estranged siblings in reality.

A signboard at Faizabad marks the shift, but the transition is less geographical than existential. One side opens into Islamabad’s orderly grid, tree-lined boulevards, diplomatic enclaves and pristine parks — a capital built to project modernity and control. The other plunges into Rawalpindi’s unplanned maze of bazaars, potholes, tangled wires and a pulse of commerce that thrives despite neglect. They share a border, but not a destiny.

The socioeconomic chasm is neither accidental nor invisible. Islamabad’s very birth in the 1960s was meticulously planned, generously funded, and politically protected. Rawalpindi, already a garrison city, was left to absorb the spillover — labourers, traders and migrants — without the infrastructure to match its swelling population. While one city became the showcase of the state, the other became its backstage.

This divide seeps into daily life. In Islamabad, the sectoral planning ensures easy access to schools, hospitals, parks and markets. Municipal waste is collected on schedule. Water flows through pipelines, and not through erratic tanker deliveries.

In Rawalpindi, residents navigate unregulated urban growth, erratic services and overcrowded public institutions.

What makes the contrast particularly jarring is their interdependence. Islamabad’s gleaming offices and upscale homes run on the labour and services of Rawalpindi’s working class. The cooks, drivers, janitors, shopkeepers and vendors who keep the capital running return each evening to the chaotic alleys and crumbling facades of Rawalpindi. The wealth generated in one rarely circulates back into the other, deepening the imbalance.

Urban planners speak of socio-spatial segregation — the way cities physically embed inequality. Here, it is visible in the clean symmetry of Islamabad’s sectors abruptly dissolving into the congestion of Raja Bazaar, in the smooth asphalt of Constitution Avenue giving way to the patched, potholed roads of Saddar. It is also psychological: an Islamabad CNIC carries a different social weight than one from Rawalpindi.

Dickens’ novel was ultimately about revolution, about what happens when inequality becomes untenable. Our two cities are not on the brink of such an upheaval, but the silent acceptance of this divide is dangerous. It normalises the idea that public investment, infrastructure and governance are privileges granted to some, and completely denied to others.

Rakhshanda Abbas

Gilgit

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025