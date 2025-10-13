E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Beyond numbers

SOUTH Asia, which is home to almost a quarter of the world’s population, is on the front line of the climate crisis. But two less-noticed underlying forces are quietly determining South Asia’s climate trajectory: population growth and a shift in consumption patterns.

The middle-class population in Pakistan, Bangladesh and India is having an important impact on the region’s overall lifestyle choices. Over the last 15 years, for instance, the number of cars in Pakistan has skyrocketed, household consumption of electricity has increased, and dietary choices have changed.

Unregulated population growth and mass consumption aggravate vulner-abilities. Cities such as Karachi, Dhaka and New Delhi have seen entire farmlands disappearing, and groundwater sources being negligently over-drafted. The levels of pollution and overpopulation have left urban populations huffing and puffing in a race for survival.

Climate change in South Asia is not merely a tale of industries and emissions; it is the story of people, their numbers, and their choices. If South Asia can redefine growth as sustainable rather than extractive, it may not only secure its own survival, but also prevent its people from consuming their own tomorrow.

Jawad Hussain Mallah
Lahore

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

