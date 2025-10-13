Quality of material used in Wasa, PHED schemes to be reassessed

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to reassess the quality of materials used in all the development schemes of the water and sanitation agencies (Wasas) and the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) completed in the last five years across the province.

The quality of material being used in the ongoing schemes of the aforementioned public sector entities would also be checked again during inspections by the quality assurance committees constituted by the housing, urban development and public health engineering department, according to a spokesperson.

These committees have been constituted in the central, north, and south zones, and will submit detailed reports within 10 days to the department. These committees will conduct technical and qualitative inspections of projects executed under the PHED and Wasa to ensure the highest standards in development works.

The quality assurance committee for the central zone will be headed by the PHED works director, while the housing department deputy secretary (admin) and the Gujranwala Wasa deputy managing director will serve as its members. The central zone includes the districts of Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, and Lahore divisions.

All schemes completed in the last five years to be reassessed along with materials being used in ongoing schemes

The PHED (north) chief engineer will serve as the convener of the north zone committee. The Rawalpindi development director and the Rawalpindi Wasa water supply director will act as members. The north zone comprises the districts of Rawalpindi, Gujrat, and Sargodha divisions.

For the south zone, the PHED (south) chief engineer has been appointed as the convener, while the Multan development director and the PHED director will serve as members. The south zone includes the districts of DG Khan, Bahawalpur, and Multan divisions.

“The committees will review not only the quality of ongoing projects but also carry out technical evaluations of completed projects to further enhance construction standards,” the spokesperson said.

LESCO: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has completed laying of the two kilometer of the total 4.8km-long 11kV link line at Kangan Pur in Kasur, situated near the River Sutlej.

The recent floods had badly affected the Lesco power distribution system in the area. It had forced the company to lay a new line on an alternate route to ensure restoration of power supply which was currently provided through other lines. According to a spokesperson, the line would be laid fully within the next couple of days.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025