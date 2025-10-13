Man shot dead over property dispute

LAHORE: A man died while two other persons, including a woman, were injured in an armed clash in the Township area here on Sunday.

A police official says that an armed clash took place between Malik Shoukat and his relative Amajad over a property dispute.

As a result, Shoukat and his daughter were injured, while his brother Malik died on the spot.

Upon being informed of the clash, a police team rushed to the scene and transported the injured persons to the hospital.

The official says that a team has been constituted to arrest Amjad and other armed men, adding that the body has been shifted to the city morgue for an autopsy.

Further investigations are underway.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025