Murder suspect Teefi Butt laid to rest

LAHORE: Prime murder suspect, Khwaja Tareef alias Teefi Butt, who was allegedly killed during an encounter with the Punjab Crime Control Department in Rahim Yar Khan, was laid to rest at a local graveyard in Naseerabad here on Sunday.

The police had handed over his body to his family after performing the postmortem examination at the Rahim Yar Khan district hospital early on Sunday.

Qaumi Tajir Ittehad Pakistan chairman Khwaja Azhar Gulshan, his family members, relatives, lawyers, traders and the local residents attended the funeral prayers of Butt.

On the other hand, the controversies surrounding mysterious disappearance of Khwaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt, the other prime suspect in murder case of Ameer Balaj Tepu, further deepened as he had not attended the funeral prayers of his cousin, Teefi Butt.

The family members of Teefi Butt had alleged that Gogi Butt might have been taken into custody by the CCD or police.

They said Gogi Butt was on a pre-arrest bail in the murder case of Ameer Balaj and he was not in the contact of his family for the last two days or so.

However, the police high-ups rejected the allegations saying that Gogi Butt was not in their custody.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025