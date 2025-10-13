E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Civil Defence YouTube channel launched

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 07:31am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has registered 143,000 volunteers, including 57,078 women, and launched a YouTube channel of the Civil Defence Resilience Core to spread awareness.

Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Chairman Khawaja Salman Rafique, Home Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi and other officials concerned launched the civil defence’s official YouTube channel at a ceremony at the home department on Sunday.

The Civil Defence Resilience Core briefed the participants about natural calamities and chaotic situations as well as the jobs done by the core.

Mr Rafique said the government would use the YouTube channel to create awareness among the masses by providing authentic and updated information to people across the province. He said some training courses would be organised through the digital platform. Dr Qazi said the Civil Defence Resilience Core was a step towards creating a safe, informed and responsible Punjab. He said the civil defence volunteers would be ready to serve the masses during wartime, in flood-hit areas or controlling smog in urban centres.

He said the citizens could subscribe to the channel by visiting the PCDROFFICIAL, while those who wanted to get themselves registered could visit the registration site vcd.home.gop.pk.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan clashes
Updated 13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

Pakistan must also be wary of the fact that India and the Afghan Taliban have suddenly experienced a warming of ties.
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...
After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...