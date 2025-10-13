Civil Defence YouTube channel launched

LAHORE: The Punjab government has registered 143,000 volunteers, including 57,078 women, and launched a YouTube channel of the Civil Defence Resilience Core to spread awareness.

Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Chairman Khawaja Salman Rafique, Home Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi and other officials concerned launched the civil defence’s official YouTube channel at a ceremony at the home department on Sunday.

The Civil Defence Resilience Core briefed the participants about natural calamities and chaotic situations as well as the jobs done by the core.

Mr Rafique said the government would use the YouTube channel to create awareness among the masses by providing authentic and updated information to people across the province. He said some training courses would be organised through the digital platform. Dr Qazi said the Civil Defence Resilience Core was a step towards creating a safe, informed and responsible Punjab. He said the civil defence volunteers would be ready to serve the masses during wartime, in flood-hit areas or controlling smog in urban centres.

He said the citizens could subscribe to the channel by visiting the PCDROFFICIAL, while those who wanted to get themselves registered could visit the registration site vcd.home.gop.pk.

