Octogenarian woman ‘killed for Rs1.2m gold ornaments’

GUJRAT: An 85-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by a thief who also took away gold ornaments worth Rs1.2 million from her house at Chandala village in Daulat Nagar police precincts.

Complainant Falak Sher, who runs a furniture business near Lalamusa, told the police that his parents lived in a separate house adjacent to his.

On October 5, 2025, his brother Amjad went to his parents’ house, where he found his mother, Shah Begum, lying dead in the bathroom with bruises around her neck.

He said that they thought she might have slipped and died of some fatal head injury.

She was later buried in the local graveyard.

He said that later on October 11, when the family checked the belongings of their late mother, they found four tolas of gold ornaments, worth around Rs 1.2 million, missing.

On further inquiry, they were informed by a local that he had seen one Shahzaib alias Shebbi, a resident of the same street, coming out of the deceased woman’s house around an hour prior to her being found dead.

The complainant accused the suspect of stealing the gold ornaments and killing his mother by asphyxiation.

Police registered a case against the nominated suspect under sections 302 and 386 of the Pakistan Penal Code and initiated an investigation.

Official sources say that further investigation would require the exhumation of the woman’s body and her autopsy on court orders.

They say that autopsy and forensic reports could help the police to ascertain the facts of the case.

Meanwhile, a man was gunned down by his rivals in Saroki village in Kunjah police precincts.

Reports say that four armed men, including Zainul Abedin and Shahab, opened fire on Ameen, leaving him dead on the spot. The assailants fled the scene.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital, where doctors later conducted an autopsy and handed over the body to the family of the victim.

The police have registered the case against the suspects under sections 302, 34 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the report of Abid, brother of the victim and started an investigation.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025