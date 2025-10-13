Constable thrashed for ‘harassing’ woman

BAHAWALPUR: Dozens of people thrashed a constable and handed him over to the police for allegedly entering a house and harassing a woman in the Hasanabad locality in the limits of NewMultan police station.

According to the complainant, Tariq Mahmood, Constable Shoaib Tariq allegedly barged into his house and harassed his sister-in-law when he was not home. On hearing her screams, locals rushed to the scene and rescued the woman.

He said the suspect attempted to flee, but locals nabbed him, gave him a good thrashing and handed him over to the police According to police sources, a case has been registered against the constable.

SEARCH OPERATION: The Khanewal Rescue 1122 divers continued their operation on Sunday for the third consecutive day to search for a TikToker, who had fallen into the river Ravi from a railway bridge while making a video near Abdul Hakim on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122 media coordinator, despite the best efforts by the divers, the TikToker, Abid, could not be found, adding that the operation would be resumed on Monday.

ACCIDENTS: Four persons, including a girl, died and five others suffered injuries indifferent traffic accidents in Bahawalpur, Vehari and Khanewal on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, Bahawalpur, one Afzal (70) died and two pillion riders, Naseem Mai (70) and Sardar Ahmed (40), suffered serious injuries, when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding van on the Bahawalpur-Ahmedpur East road near Faizan-e-Madina mosque, about 20kms from here, on Sunday. Sammasatta police arrested the van driver and shifted the body and the injured persons to Sammasatta hospital.

In another incident, a girl died after falling from a tractor-trolley near Mirchanwala on the Ahmedpur East road. As per the police, the girl, Sanam (13), was travelling by a tractor-trolley that was part of a wedding procession (Barat). She fell from the trolley because of the bumpy road and suffered a fatal head injury.

In Khanewal, a man died and three others were injured when a trailer ran over a motorcycle on Jhang Road near Mari Sahoo stop.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Husain (50), while those injured included his son Arsalan and two daughters, who were shifted to the Khanewal DHQ Hospital.

Similarly, a motorcyclist, identified as Obaid-ur-Rehman, a resident of Chak No 94/WB, Garha More, died after falling on the road when he was crossing a bus near Thingi.

A Rescue 1122 team shifted his body to the hospital.

Meanwhile, one Mujahid (16) of the Islampur locality of Ahmedpur East was crushed to death under the wheels of a passing goods train at Firdaus Cinemarailway crossing.

A police team called to the scene shifted the body to the THQ hospital.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025