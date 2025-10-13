E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Opposition alliance urges talks with Kabul, joint parliamentary session

Ikram Junaidi Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 06:56am

ISLAMABAD: The opposition alliance Tehreek-i-Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) on Sunday backed Saudi Arabia’s call for dialogue with Afghanistan and urged the government to convene a joint session of parliament to deliberate on internal and external issues.

The coalition of several opposition parties, which rejects the alleged rigging in 2024 elections, also accused the government of creating hurdles in the transfer of power to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) nominated chief minister in KP.

The TTAP meeting, held at the residence of Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar in Islamabad, was attended by alliance head Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Sal­man Akram Raja, Asad Qaiser, Muh­ammad Zubair, Allama Ahmed Rizvi, Sajid Tareen, Zain Shah, Hussain Ahmed Yousafzai, Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, Asad Abbas and others.

They suggested that the issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan should be addressed through dialogue and urged the government to call the joint session of parliament to discuss the internal and external issues.

Accuses goverment of creating hurdles for PTI-nominated KP CM

In a statement, the TTAP also condemned remarks by federal ministers, calling them a hurdle in the way of the transfer of power in KP and warned that it would further deteriorate and complicate the law and order situation in the province.

The alliance also alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to declare KP Assembly legislators independent candidates was undemocratic and an attempt to promote horse-trading in the provincial assembly.

The participants showed concerns over the law and order situation and terrorism in KP and Balochistan and suggested that the issues should be addressed by taking the provincial gov­­ernments and local people on board.

However, PML-N senator Irfan Siddiqui termed the TTAP’s statement “shameful”, saying the alliance had maligned law-enforcement agencies instead of condemning militants. He stressed that the demand for negotiations was being made for a long time and that was why the province had become a safe haven for militants.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan clashes
13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

TENSIONS that had been brewing for some time between Pakistan and Afghanistan exploded into open conflict when the...
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...
After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...