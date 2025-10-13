Six workers trapped in mine collapse

KURRAM: Six workers were trapped on Sunday in a coal mine in Tora Wari, central Kurram, after an explosion caused part of the mine to collapse amid a sudden rise in water levels, officials said.

Rescue officials repo­r­ted that the blast triggered a surge in underground water, which led to the cave-in. According to pol­ice, the collapse occurred shortly after the explosion, leaving the workers stranded inside.

Joint rescue teams from the Hangu and Kurram districts swiftly arrived at the scene and launched an operation to save the trapped miners.

Equipped with modern machinery, the teams have started pumping water out of the flooded section of the mine.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025