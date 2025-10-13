E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Three Qatari diplomats killed in Egypt crash

Agencies Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 06:56am

CAIRO: Three Qatari diplomats were killed and two injured in a car crash on Sunday near the Egyptian town of Sharm el-Sheikh, according to the Gulf state’s embassy.

Diplomats and official delegations had descended on the Red Sea resort town in recent days to negotiate a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Egyptian state-linked media Al Qahera News said five Qataris and an Egyptian driver were in the vehicle when it crashed due to a loss of control of the steering wheel.

The Qatari embassy in Cairo expressed “deep sorrow and grief” over the three diplomats’ deaths.

“The deceased and injured will be transferred to Doha on a Qatari plane today,” it said in a statement. “The two injured are currently receiving the necessary medical care at Sharm El Sheikh International Hospital.”

Qatar, alongside fellow mediators Egypt and the United States, has been involved in months of talks leading to the Gaza ceasefire.

Sharm el-Sheikh will also host a peace summit starting on Monday chaired by US President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan clashes
13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

TENSIONS that had been brewing for some time between Pakistan and Afghanistan exploded into open conflict when the...
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...
After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...