Four killed, 20 injured in US bar shooting

BEAUFORT: Four people were killed and at least 20 injured in a shooting at a restaurant in a South Carolina island town on Sunday, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to Willies Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island just before 1am and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Of those injured, four are in critical condition, authorities said. The sheriff’s office said it was investigating the incident but declined to provide further details. The office declined to release the names of those killed pending notification of family members.

Hundreds of people were there at the time of the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

“This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone,” the sheriff’s office said.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025