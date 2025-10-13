E-Paper | October 13, 2025

UN peacekeeper wounded by Israeli grenade in Lebanon

AFP Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 06:56am

BEIRUT: The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon said on Sunday that one of its members was wounded by an Israeli grenade dropped near a UN position in the country’s south, the third incident of its kind in just over a month.

Israel acknowledged the incident, which took place on Saturday, and said it had undertaken a review and reinforced safety standards.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has been working with the Lebanese army to support a November ceasefire that sought to end more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah that culminated in two months of open war.

“Just before noon yesterday, an Israeli drone dropped a grenade that exploded near a UNIFIL position” in Kfar Kila, the force said in a statement published on Sunday. “One peacekeeper was lightly injured and received medical assistance.”

Earlier this month, UNIFIL said Israeli drones had dropped multiple grenades near peacekeepers providing security for workers clearing rubble left over from the war.

And in a similar episode in September, UNIFIL said Israeli drones had dropped four grenades near peacekeepers, with Israel insisting at the time that there had been “no intentional fire” directed at the force.

UNIFIL said Saturday’s incident represented “another serious violation of resolution 1701 and concerning disregard for the safety of peacekeepers”.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701 ended a 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and formed the basis of the November ceasefire.

“We again call on the (Israeli army) to cease attacks on or near peacekeepers, who are working to rebuild the stability that both Israel and Lebanon have committed to restore,” the UN peacekeeping force said.

The Israeli military said that it had dropped the grenade to deter “suspects who attempted to reestablish a military structure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organisation”.

After being notified of the injured peacekeeper, the “incident was reviewed, and safety distance procedures for strikes near UNIFIL positions were reinforced”, it added.

Regular strikes

UNIFIL has been deployed since 1978 to separate Israel and Lebanon, and numbers some 10,000 personnel from almost 50 countries. In August, the Security Council voted to end the force’s mission in 2027.

Under the US-brokered ceasefire, Hezbollah and Israel were both required to withdraw from south Lebanon, while UNIFIL deployed there alongside the Lebanese military, in part to help dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan clashes
13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

TENSIONS that had been brewing for some time between Pakistan and Afghanistan exploded into open conflict when the...
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...
After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...