Vacherot clinches Shanghai Masters title

SHANGHAI: Monaco’s world number 204 Valentin Vacherot completed a fairytale run at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday, rallying from a set down to defeat his cousin, Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final and secure his first ATP title.

The 26-year-old’s victory made him the first player from Monaco to win an ATP singles title and set a record as the lowest-ranked player to triumph at an ATP Masters 1000 event.

The victorious Vacherot was overwhelmed with emotion, before sharing a heartfelt embrace with his older cousin Rinderknech, 30.

Vacherot had earned a little under $600,000 in career prize money but lifting the trophy in Shanghai will see him pocket over $1.12 million.

Vacherot’s remarkable run to the title also means he will be ranked world number 40 on Monday while Rinderknech, ranked 54th, is set to rise into the top 40.

“I’m just all like, crying, it’s just, it’s unreal what just happened. I have no idea what’s happening right now, I’m not in a dream, it’s just crazy. I’m just so happy of my performance these past two weeks,” Vacherot said.

With former champion Roger Federer watching from the stands, Rinderknech broke first to lead 2-1 in the opening set, capitalizing on a flurry of unforced errors from Vacherot. The momentum continued to flow Rinderknech’s way as he covered the court with impressive athleticism, racing to a 3-1 lead before extending it to 4-2.

Vacherot mounted a spirited fightback to narrow the gap to 5-4, but Rinderknech held his nerve to stave off his cousin’s comeback and seal the first set.

In a tight second set, momentum swung back and forth with the duo locked at 3-3 before Vacherot crunched a backhand winner to break Rinderknech and surge ahead 5-3, keeping his cool to force a decider.

Vacherot came alive in the third set, breaking early to establish a 2-0 lead.

Although Rinderknech reduced the deficit to 3-2, he required a medical timeout to treat his back. Vacherot pressed on, sealing victory with a forehand winner down the line.

