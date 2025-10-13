E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Gauff rallies past Pegula to clinch Wuhan crown

Agencies Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 06:56am
WUHAN: Coco Gauff (L) of the US and compatriot Jessica Pegula pose with their respective winner’s and runner-up trophies after the Wuhan Open final.—AFP
WUHAN: Coco Gauff (L) of the US and compatriot Jessica Pegula pose with their respective winner’s and runner-up trophies after the Wuhan Open final.—AFP

WUHAN: French Open champion Coco Gauff captured her third WTA 1000 title and first in Wuhan after rallying from two breaks down in the second set to defeat fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-4, 7-5 in Sunday’s final.

Gauff, who reached the Wuhan semi-finals last year, trailed 0-3 in the second set but clawed her way back, reducing the deficit to 3-5 before winning four straight games to seal victory in straight sets in one hour and 42 minutes.

The 21-year-old secured her 11th career WTA singles title, adding to her WTA 1000 triumphs in Cincinnati (2023) and Beijing (2024), and reached her third final at this level in 2025 after runner-up finishes in Madrid and Rome.

Current world number three Coco Gauff, the 2023 US Open champion, is the first woman in a decade to win nine consecutive hard-court finals, a feat last achieved by Serena Williams, who won 12 between the 2013 US Open and 2015 Cincinnati.

Pegula and Gauff, former doubles partners who won titles together in Miami and Doha in 2023, played against each other in a final for the first time in their career.

“When I came on tour, you [Pegula] were one of the first people to be nice to me and welcome me with open arms. And that really goes a long way and still goes a long way,” Gauff said during the trophy presentation. So I appreciate you. And it’s great to finally play in a final against you.”

Pegula, who beat world number one and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday’s semi-final to end her 20-match unbeaten run in Wuhan, has played 27 three-set contests in 2025.

The 31-year-old’s last eight matches have all gone the distance, and she has won seven of them.

“You’ve been playing a lot of three-setters — you’re a three-set queen,” Gauff said. I’d like to congratulate you on an incredible tournament. I was determined not to let you get there today because I felt the odds would be in your favour in a third set.”

Pegula gave a shout out to her fitness trainer John Opfer, who helped her withstand such a gruelling Asian swing that included a semi-final run in Beijing and a runner-up showing in Wuhan in fierce heat and humidity.

“I don’t think I’ve played this many hours on the court in such a short amount of time and actually felt good,” she said.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...
Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...