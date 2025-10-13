E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Zidane confirms ambition to coach France

AFP Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 06:56am

ROME: Zinedine Zidane confirmed on Sunday he would one day like to coach the France national team, but did not say if he was hoping to take over from outgoing boss Didier Deschamps.

Zidane, who scored twice in France’s 1998 World Cup final win over Brazil, led Real Madrid to three Champions League titles in his only previous senior head coaching role.

“I’m sure I’ll get back into coaching,” Zidane said at an event. “I’m not saying it’s going to happen now, what I want one day is to coach the national team.”

The 53-year-old is the favourite to take over from Deschamps when the 2018 World Cup-winning coach steps down after next year’s tournament.

“The most important thing is to have a passion for football and to want to pass on something to your players, what you have in you, deep within you,” added Zidane.

“A coach has an important role in the success of his team. In my opinion his energy and desire are 80 per cent of whether things go well.”

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan clashes
13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

TENSIONS that had been brewing for some time between Pakistan and Afghanistan exploded into open conflict when the...
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...
After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...