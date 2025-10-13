Iesco plans safety drive for staff, consumers

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has decided to start a campaign for the safety of staff and consumers.

The Chief Executive Officer Iesco Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood has emphasised that protecting the lives of staff and consumers from electrical accidents was one of the company’s foremost professional responsibilities.

He has directed all line staff to strictly adhere to safety procedures and ensure the use of safety equipment such as rubber gloves, boots, safety belts, helmets, face shields, beepers, and other protective gear while performing duties.

“Work on electric lines should only commence after confirming that the line is properly

earthed and dead from both ends. In case of unfavourable weather conditions, work must be postponed,” Mr Mahmood has directed.

He instructed Chief Engineer (Operations) Muhammad Kashif Shah to organise awareness campaigns and seminars for field staff to enhance safety consciousness.

He remarked that most unfortunate line accidents resulting in loss of precious lives or permanent disabilities occur due to negligence in following safety rules or overconfidence.

