E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Iesco plans safety drive for staff, consumers

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 06:56am

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has decided to start a campaign for the safety of staff and consumers.

The Chief Executive Officer Iesco Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood has emphasised that protecting the lives of staff and consumers from electrical accidents was one of the company’s foremost professional responsibilities.

He has directed all line staff to strictly adhere to safety procedures and ensure the use of safety equipment such as rubber gloves, boots, safety belts, helmets, face shields, beepers, and other protective gear while performing duties.

“Work on electric lines should only commence after confirming that the line is properly

earthed and dead from both ends. In case of unfavourable weather conditions, work must be postponed,” Mr Mahmood has directed.

He instructed Chief Engineer (Operations) Muhammad Kashif Shah to organise awareness campaigns and seminars for field staff to enhance safety consciousness.

He remarked that most unfortunate line accidents resulting in loss of precious lives or permanent disabilities occur due to negligence in following safety rules or overconfidence.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...
After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...
Afghan policy
Updated 11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

Kabul must be told that the current situation — where terrorists seek refuge on Afghan soil but the Taliban government remains in denial — is not tenable.
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...