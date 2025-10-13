Newborn’s body found in garbage dump

TAXILA: The body of a newborn was recovered from a garbage dump near Christian hospital in the jurisdiction of Taxila police station on Sunday.

According to police, some scavengers informed the local shopkeepers about the presence of the body of a wrapped newborn in the dumpster near a street adjacent to the hospital.

On getting information, a police party reached there and shifted the body to tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy.

“The body was of a boy and was just a few hours old,” police investigators told newsman. He said that the medical evidence was collected for identification of the baby and later was handed over to the municipal committee for burial.

A case has been registered under the relevant laws.

Four restaurants fined

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out an extensive inspection campaign against restaurants and hotels located along G.T. Road and Tarbela Road in Attock, officials said on Sunday.

According to a PFA spokesperson, 10 well-known restaurants were thoroughly inspected during the operation. Following the inspection, four prominent eateries were fined a total of Rs350, 000, while one restaurant was sealed due to extremely poor hygiene and the use of substandard food items.

The spokesperson added that five food outlets were issued improvement notices to enhance cleanliness and ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

The PFA reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining food safety standards and urged citizens to report any violations by contacting the authority’s helpline 1223.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025