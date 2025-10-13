E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Newborn’s body found in garbage dump

Our Correspondent Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 06:56am

TAXILA: The body of a newborn was recovered from a garbage dump near Christian hospital in the jurisdiction of Taxila police station on Sunday.

According to police, some scavengers informed the local shopkeepers about the presence of the body of a wrapped newborn in the dumpster near a street adjacent to the hospital.

On getting information, a police party reached there and shifted the body to tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy.

“The body was of a boy and was just a few hours old,” police investigators told newsman. He said that the medical evidence was collected for identification of the baby and later was handed over to the municipal committee for burial.

A case has been registered under the relevant laws.

Four restaurants fined

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out an extensive inspection campaign against restaurants and hotels located along G.T. Road and Tarbela Road in Attock, officials said on Sunday.

According to a PFA spokesperson, 10 well-known restaurants were thoroughly inspected during the operation. Following the inspection, four prominent eateries were fined a total of Rs350, 000, while one restaurant was sealed due to extremely poor hygiene and the use of substandard food items.

The spokesperson added that five food outlets were issued improvement notices to enhance cleanliness and ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

The PFA reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining food safety standards and urged citizens to report any violations by contacting the authority’s helpline 1223.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan clashes
13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

TENSIONS that had been brewing for some time between Pakistan and Afghanistan exploded into open conflict when the...
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...
After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...