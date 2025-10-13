E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Traders want Bank Road opened to traffic

Published October 13, 2025

RAWALPINDI: Cantonment traders on Sunday demanded that the cantonment authorities should open Bank Road in the morning and turn it into a pedestrian street in the evening, as is done in Lahore Fortress.

Talking to Dawn, Secretary General of the Rawalpindi Cantonment Traders Association, Zafar Qadri, said they suggested to the civic body that a dedicated drop lane for vehicular traffic be allocated on Bank Road from 9am to 6pm, similar to what is happening in Lahore Fortress these days.

He mentioned that this would allow customers to access shops quickly and utilise the existing parking facilities. This single measure could significantly benefit the traders of Bank Road, revitalise the commercial zone, and restore a vital source of revenue for the Cantonment Board.

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) had turned Bank Road into a pedestrian street from Capital Cinema to Murree Road; however, traders voiced reservations about the decision.

Mr Qadri stated that the permanent closure of Bank Road to vehicular movement has caused severe challenges for the business community. He emphasised that the current situation is unsustainable for local traders.

He noted a drastic decline in business, with shops on Bank Road operating at approximately 30 per cent of their normal capacity. “Many branded retail stores are being forced to relocate their businesses away from Bank Road due to the sharp decline in footfall and sales,” he added.

He explained that most shopkeepers are now struggling to pay their monthly rents as a direct result of reduced revenue. Parking remains ineffective, as several plazas on Bank Road have basement parking, which has become useless because customers cannot access these facilities by car.

He also mentioned that the closure has eliminated parking for approximately 600 cars on Bank Road. The Cantonment Board had previously marked 18-foot parking spaces on both sides of the road, which were a significant and reliable source of revenue but are currently not in use.

He pointed out that the refreshment stalls are worsening congestion by displaying items such as barbecue grills, ice cream machines, and gas cylinders outside their designated areas, creating safety hazards and encroaching upon half of the road.

“While large crowds are observed on weekends, most are not customers. Instead, the area has become a meet-up point for social media activities (TikTok, YouTube), which does not benefit the businesses,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board officials claimed they had not received any suggestions from traders; however, if suggestions are received, they would address the issue in a board meeting.

He stated that Bank Road has been converted into a pedestrian street to facilitate visitors, with a parking lot allocated on Haider Road adjacent to Bank Road and in front of Ciros Cinema.

He further mentioned that there are no plans to open Bank Road for vehicles as it was beautified for the attraction of tourists and shoppers to do shopping without any hurdle, as in the past, the worst traffic jam was witnessed.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

