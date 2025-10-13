NGO seeks more investment in eye care

ISLAMABAD: Increased investment in eye care from government, philanthropists and organisations will unlock the potential for more people in Pakistan to learn, earn and prosper.

New research from the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), Seva Foundation and Fred Hollows Foundation estimates that addressing preventable vision impairment by 2030 would return $709 million to the country’s economy. It is also estimated that the impact of prioritising vision and eye care could generate the equivalent of 32,313 school years.

It has been claimed in a statement issued by non-government organisation (NGO) Sightsavers in connection with the World Sight Day.

Munazza Gillani, Director Pakistan and Middle East at Sightsavers said: “vision and eye care is often a ‘missing’ topic in health and development priorities, but at least 1 billion people worldwide – that’s one in eight of us – have an untreated or preventable vision impairment. It is an important element of achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Eye health interventions including cataract surgery and glasses are cost-effective, with an estimated return on investment in low to middle income countries of $28 for every dollar invested.

“Making eye care a priority will be transformational for people, communities, and nations. Good eye health can reduce inequities, get more children in school and enable more adults to work. Access to glasses and cataract surgery could boost learning and economic productivity,” she said.

The impact that access to glasses can have is seen through stories such as Faryal from Islamabad. Faryal was unable to see the board in her classroom and could not perform well in exams due to poor eyesight. Faryal says, “I read letters on the board wrong and afytre having glasses, now I am comfortable, and I want to tell students that if you don’t like wearing glasses, then get some that suit you but do not stop wearing them.”

