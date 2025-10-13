Trader stabbed to death in Lakki bazaar

LAKKI MARWAT: A trader was stabbed to death over a petty dispute in the Serai Naurang town here on Sunday, the police said.

They identified the deceased as Haji Raza Khan, 53, and said that the murder occurred in the Manyari Bazaar. They said that the body was transported to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital to complete medico-legal formalities.

The police said that the attackers, including Haroon, Ismail and Zubair and their father Ibrahim, fled the place after the incident.

Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak police initiated an investigation after registering a case against the attackers under relevant sections of law.

Separately, a man was killed by his rivals over a murder enmity in the Titterkhel area of Lakki Marwat on Sunday.

Police said Zubair and Abdul Ali opened fire on Ziauddin and his cousin, Abdul Wahab when they were going to their village, Chuharkhel, on a motorcycle after attending a court hearing at Tajazai Judicial Complex.

They said Wahab received serious injuries and died on the way to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The attackers escaped the scene on a motorcycle. The police registered a case against the killers under relevant sections of law and began an investigation.

Meanwhile, police recovered a villager from the captivity of terrorists after an exchange of fire in the Wanda Amir area of Lakki Marwat on Sunday.

A police official said a group of terrorists had kidnapped Younas Khan from his house in the rural locality on suspicion of being an informer of the police department.

“The kidnapped villager is also a close relative of a police official,” the official said, adding that armed members of the local peace committee launched an action against the terrorists and also sought help from the police.

He said a large police contingent surrounded the area to foil any possible bid by the terrorists to shift the villager to an unknown location.

“An intense exchange of fire also took place between the police, assisted by the peace committee, and terrorists, resulting in the safe recovery of the kidnapped villager,” he claimed.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025