330-kanal state land reclaimed in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: About 330 kanals of state land was retrieved from encroachers in Harno area during an anti-encroachment operation across the scenic Galiyat region.

The district administration successfully conducted a large-scale anti-encroachment operation on Saturday and Sunday in Harno, under the supervision of assistant commissioner Anmol Anwar in coordination with the irrigation department and Galiyat Development Authority (GDA).

Prior to the operation, the irrigation department —assisted by the revenue staff — conducted proper demarcation of the land.

All encroachers were served due legal notices beforehand to ensure compliance with procedural requirements. The operation commenced early in the morning with the help of heavy machinery, successfully retrieving approximately 330 kanals of valuable state land.

During the operation, six major buildings, two swimming pools, four boundary walls, several canteens, and numerous platforms were demolished.

According to GDA, the purpose of the campaign is to restore natural water channels, safeguard public property, and curb environmental degradation caused by encroachments.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025