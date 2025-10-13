E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Education, health termed fundamental, constitutional rights

Our Correspondent Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 06:57am

LOWER DIR: Dir Qaumi Pasoon (DQP), a body of elders working for peace and harmony, on Sunday rejected the government’s decision to privatise public educational institutions and hospitals, terming it against the public interest and demanding its immediate withdrawal.

The demand was made during a seminar titled“Education and Health Protection”organised by DQP at a local hotel. The event was attended by teachers, doctors, students, civil society members and representatives of political and social organisations.

Dir Qaumi Pasoon president Malik Shah Naseem Khan Yousafzai, general secretary Sheikh Sarwar, Haji Bahadar Khan, Nawabzada Ahmed Zeb, Sirajuddin, Alam Zeb advocate, Malik Rashid, Muhammad Ayub, Haji Anwaruddin, Syed Zahir Shah, Nawabzada Irfan, Akbar Khan, Yasin Khan, Prof Shaukat Ali, Sehat Jan, Imranuddin and Javed Akhtar advocate were among the speakers.

A joint declaration adopted at the conclusion of the seminar stated that education and health were fundamental human and constitutional rights of every citizen, and their privatisation amounted to the state’s abdication of its basic responsibilities.

DQP demands rollback of privatisation policy

The participants demanded job security for teachers, doctors and other staff likely to be affected by privatisation, and stressed that no such policy should be implemented without their consultation.

The meeting resolved that if the government failed to withdraw its privatisation policy, Dir Qaumi Pasun and its partner organisations would launch a protest movement at the district, provincial and national levels.

The speakers urged the government to strengthen the public sector instead of privatising it by allocating more resources, hiring additional staff, and equipping institutions with modern facilities to improve service delivery.

They also announced the launch of a public awareness campaign titled“Protection of Education and Health”to inform citizens about the adverse impacts of privatisation.

The participants reaffirmed their resolve to continue their struggle to ensure free and quality education and healthcare facilities for the people of Lower Dir and the country at large.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan clashes
13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

TENSIONS that had been brewing for some time between Pakistan and Afghanistan exploded into open conflict when the...
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...
After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...