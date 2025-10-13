Education, health termed fundamental, constitutional rights

LOWER DIR: Dir Qaumi Pasoon (DQP), a body of elders working for peace and harmony, on Sunday rejected the government’s decision to privatise public educational institutions and hospitals, terming it against the public interest and demanding its immediate withdrawal.

The demand was made during a seminar titled“Education and Health Protection”organised by DQP at a local hotel. The event was attended by teachers, doctors, students, civil society members and representatives of political and social organisations.

Dir Qaumi Pasoon president Malik Shah Naseem Khan Yousafzai, general secretary Sheikh Sarwar, Haji Bahadar Khan, Nawabzada Ahmed Zeb, Sirajuddin, Alam Zeb advocate, Malik Rashid, Muhammad Ayub, Haji Anwaruddin, Syed Zahir Shah, Nawabzada Irfan, Akbar Khan, Yasin Khan, Prof Shaukat Ali, Sehat Jan, Imranuddin and Javed Akhtar advocate were among the speakers.

A joint declaration adopted at the conclusion of the seminar stated that education and health were fundamental human and constitutional rights of every citizen, and their privatisation amounted to the state’s abdication of its basic responsibilities.

DQP demands rollback of privatisation policy

The participants demanded job security for teachers, doctors and other staff likely to be affected by privatisation, and stressed that no such policy should be implemented without their consultation.

The meeting resolved that if the government failed to withdraw its privatisation policy, Dir Qaumi Pasun and its partner organisations would launch a protest movement at the district, provincial and national levels.

The speakers urged the government to strengthen the public sector instead of privatising it by allocating more resources, hiring additional staff, and equipping institutions with modern facilities to improve service delivery.

They also announced the launch of a public awareness campaign titled“Protection of Education and Health”to inform citizens about the adverse impacts of privatisation.

The participants reaffirmed their resolve to continue their struggle to ensure free and quality education and healthcare facilities for the people of Lower Dir and the country at large.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025