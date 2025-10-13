E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Top performing students get awards, scholarships

Published October 13, 2025

CHITRAL: An award distributions ceremony was held here on Sunday in Kosht village of Upper Chitral under the auspices of Zainul Abidin Foundation for Human Development (ZFHD), wherein awards and scholarships were given to students securing top positions in Mulkhow tehsil.

Held in the Government High School Kosht ground, the ceremony was attended by the elites of the area and educationists in large numbers, which was presided over by assistant education officer Zulfiqar Yaftali while renowned poet Zafar Parwaz was the chief guest.

Rabeel Ehsan of GHS Warijun, Shahla Aziz of DSS Shono, and Mubashara of DSS Shono received the prizes.

The gathering was addressed by the ZFHD chief executive, Adnan Zain, Zafar Parwaz, Zulfiqar Yaftali and educationists Noor Saba, Muhammad Habib, Maulana Sirajud Din and others.

They praised the capabilities of the students who secured prominent positions in the examination and highly appreciated their tireless efforts and said that the aim of such awards and scholarships besides providing financial assistance to pursue further education was to instill spirit of competition among the students.

They said that the life of late Zainul Abidin was a glowing example of social service, having devoted his life for serving humanity, specifically in education and health fields.

WORKSHOP HELD: A workshop was organised by the Planning and Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the preparation of a master plan for Upper Chitral district.

The deputy commissioner Upper Chitral, Muhammad Imran Khan, attended as the special guest who, on the occasion, said that Upper Chitral was a new district and a comprehensive and realistic master plan was essential for its development and progress, taking into account all the basic needs and ground realities.

The participants sought more time and public consultation in preparation of the master plan. However, the representative of the P&D Department explained that this was only the initial stage, while more time would be given for suggestions in the future.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

