Bajaur residents seek early completion of road

A Correspondent Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 06:57am

BAJAUR: Residents of various areas of Salarzai tehsil have resented the delay in the completion of Haji Lawang-Pashat Road and called for its earlier completion.

They told Dawn on Sunday that the work on the widening of the 16km Haji Lawang- Pashat Road, which was launched in 2021, was yet to be completed.

They alleged that the unnecessary delay in completion and renovation work on the road, inaugurated by former provincial minister and PTI local MPA Anwar Zeb Khan, had posed a lot of trouble for them.

“The unwarranted delay in widening and renovation work on the Haji Lawang-Pashat (Salarzai) Road, which connects dozens of areas to the rest of the district, has deprived thousands of residents of this essential facility as most of its portions have remained closed to all vehicular traffic since its inauguration some four years ago,” said Farman Khan, a resident of Tali area of Salarzai tehsil.

The area residents claimed that Mr Anwar Zeb Khan had promised that the project would be completed by June 2022.

However, they noted that for a long time no progress had been made though huge quantity of stones, sand, and other construction materials was piled on both the sides of the road.

They lashed out at the PTI MPA and the provincial government for failing to complete the road within the designated timeframe.

“If Anwar Zeb Khan was unable to complete the work on the road, why did he initiate the project, leaving this important road in a dilapidated condition,” questioned Ikram Khan, a resident of Khono area.

The residents, however, alleged that the lawmaker had initiated the scheme merely for political mileage to garner their support in 2024 general elections, as widening and renovation of the 40-year-old road had been their long-standing demand.

People of some areas told this correspondent that the unwarranted delay on the project had caused immense hardship to around 80,000 inhabitants of dozens of villages besides rendering the significant portion of the valuable construction material unusable.

Meanwhile, focal person of Anwar Zeb Khan, handling his development projects, when contacted, confirmed that the widening and rehabilitation work on the road couldn’t be completed within the designated timeframe, but due to lack of funds.

However, he told Dawn that the project would be completed by 2025 if the funds were released by the first week of November as expected.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

