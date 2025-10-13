Man dies in fire

KARACHI: A man died of burns when a huge fire broke out in an industrial unit in the Site area early on Sunday morning, police and rescue officials said.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson Hassaan ul Haseeb Khan told Dawn that the fire erupted at the Fazal Illahi factory, which manufactures yarn, in Rasheedabad near Labour Square.

He said the blaze spread rapidly and engulfed the entire building. Five fire tenders managed to control it after hectic efforts lasting more than six hours.

Site-B SHO Sajjad Khan Afridi told Dawn that during the cooling process, the burnt body of a man, identified as 60-year-old Ibrahim Saif, was recovered from the building.

