Man killed in Orangi

KARACHI: A young man was gunned down in Orangi Town late on Saturday night.

Pakistan Bazaar SHO Imam Bux Lashari told Dawn that Shehbaz Iqbal, 30, had returned to his home in Ghaziabad, Sector 11½, along with his wife after visiting his in-laws.

Iqbal dropped his wife at the doorstep, telling her he was going to buy milk. He was talking on his mobile phone with someone when a lone gunman opened fire on him and fled. He sustained four bullet wounds and died on the spot, the officer said.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospi­tal for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025