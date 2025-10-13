Over 9,300 appear in 1st phase of Sindh University entry test

HYDERABAD: As many as 9,341 candidates, 1,801 of them female, on Sunday appeared in the first phase of entry test for almost 11,000 seats offered by the Sindh University for its bachelor degree programme for the academic year 2026.

SU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Mohammad Marri supervised the 90-minute test. He briefed journalists regarding arrangements and facilities for the candidates.

He said that holding of the test in phases helped keep expenses at a lower side and also avoid a mess as the number of candidates willing to take the test was huge.

He noted that number of candidates this year was higher than in previous year which showed students’ and their parents’ trust in the standard of education maintained by the university.

The VC said that adequate facilities had been provided to the candidates.

“Pre-entry test is an important step towards ensuring that every candidate is judged purely on a merit basis,” he said.

He said that the SU had made foolproof arrangements to provide a peaceful and comfortable environment at the venue.

SU’s admission process has fully been digitised to ensure transparency and efficiency, he pointed out. “From online registration to results processing, the system is automated, leaving no room for irregularities,” he added.

He appreciated efforts of the faculty, administrative staff, volunteers and security personnel for their teamwork in organising the event on such a large scale smoothly. “Our team worked day and night to make this possible. I am proud of their dedication,” he remarked.

Earlier, the VC along with pro-VCs of various campuses, convener of the coordination committee Prof Dr Arfana Mallah and others visited various centres to review arrangements, inspect the test process, security arrangements, parking facilities and volunteers’ performance.

He directed to ensure that all candidates were provided proper facilities and guidance.

For candidates’ assistance, 140 volunteers were deputed to guide them. The transport section had arranged point buses to bring candidates from different areas.

Before arrival of the candidates, the bomb disposal squad of police inspected the entire campus. Security staff kept performing their duties during the test while the traffic police personnel managed movement and parking of vehicles.

Separate blocks were set up for the 1,801 female candidates at the Institute of Biochemistry, Institute of Biotechnology, Depart­ment of Media & Comm­unication Studies and Institute of English Lan­guage & Literature. The male candidates were accommodated in the Faculty of Arts, Depart­ment of Zoology, M.A. Kazi Institute of Chemis­try and Faculty of Engineering & Technology.

The second phase of the entry test would be held on October 19.

