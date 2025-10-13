E-Paper | October 13, 2025

FIR against police van driver, TikToker ordered

Our Correspondent Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 06:56am

SUKKUR: Police authorities on Sunday ordered registration of a case against a driver of a police mobile van and a local female TikToker, after her video clip went viral on TikTok, showing her getting out of the police van’s driving seat and dancing before it.

Officials said that Khairpur SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi directed police officials concerned to register an FIR against the police driver Nadeem Bhatti and the TikToker Lali Kalhoro after her video clip went viral.

The SSP said that misuse of police uniform and/or government vehicle would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Meanwhile, police have arrested the van driver and put him behind bars at the area’s police station, whereas action was expected to be taken against the TikToker in the light of investigation.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan clashes
13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

TENSIONS that had been brewing for some time between Pakistan and Afghanistan exploded into open conflict when the...
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...
After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...