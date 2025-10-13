FIR against police van driver, TikToker ordered

SUKKUR: Police authorities on Sunday ordered registration of a case against a driver of a police mobile van and a local female TikToker, after her video clip went viral on TikTok, showing her getting out of the police van’s driving seat and dancing before it.

Officials said that Khairpur SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi directed police officials concerned to register an FIR against the police driver Nadeem Bhatti and the TikToker Lali Kalhoro after her video clip went viral.

The SSP said that misuse of police uniform and/or government vehicle would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Meanwhile, police have arrested the van driver and put him behind bars at the area’s police station, whereas action was expected to be taken against the TikToker in the light of investigation.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025