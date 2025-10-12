Further provocation by Afghanistan will be met with an ‘unwavering and befitting response’, FO warns

The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday warned that any further acts of aggression from Afghanistan would be met with an “unwavering and befitting response”.

This statement comes in the wake of intense border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which started late on Saturday night and continued into Sunday morning. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that 23 troops were martyred and 200 Taliban and affiliated terrorists were killed when Islamabad responded to unprovoked aggression by Kabul.

After the incident, an FO statement read: “Pakistan greatly values dialogue and diplomacy and a mutually beneficial relationship with Afghanistan.

“At the same time, the Government of Pakistan continues to closely monitor the situation and would take all possible measures to safeguard its territory and the lives of its people. Any further provocations would be met with an unwavering and befitting response.”

In its statement, the FO expressed concern about the “unwarranted aggression by the Afghan Taliban, Fitna al Khawarij and Fitna al Hindustan”, which it added would destabilise neighbourly relations between the two nations.

“Pakistan, exercising its right of self-defence, not only effectively repulsed the assaults all along the border, but also inflicted heavy losses on Taliban forces and affiliated kharjis, in terms of men, material and infrastructure,” the FO stated, adding that the infrastructure was used to “plan and facilitate” acts of terror.

The FO also strongly rejected “assertions and insinuations” by Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to divert attention from the presence of terrorists in Afghanistan.

Muttaqi is currently on a visit to India, where he said in a speech that there was no terrorist organisation or group left in Afghanistan and added that a country’s problems need to be resolved internally.

“By making these baseless assertions, the Taliban regime cannot absolve itself of its responsibilities towards regional peace and stability,” the FO statement read.

“[The] continued presence of terrorist elements on Afghan soil and the freedom of activities enjoyed by them in Afghanistan are well documented in UN Monitoring Team reports.”

Noting that the fight against terrorism is a “common cause”, the FO urged Kabul to honour its commitment of not barring the use of its territory for terrorism against other countries and to play its role in achieving peace and stability in the region, rather than shifting the blame.

“Pakistan has repeatedly shared its concerns related to the presence of Fitna al Khawarij and Fitna al Hindustan operating from Afghan soil,” the FO stated. “Pakistan expects concrete and verifiable actions against these terrorist elements by the Taliban regime.”

The FO noted Pakistan’s hosting of 4 million Afghan refugees as a gesture of “good neighbourliness, Islamic brotherhood and humanity” and added that it would “take all actions to regulate the presence of Afghan nationals on its territory, in accordance with international norms and laws”.

“Pakistan is desirous of a peaceful, stable, friendly, inclusive, regionally connected, and prosperous Afghanistan. Pakistan expects the Taliban regime to act responsibly, honour its commitments, and play a constructive role in achieving the shared objective of rooting out terrorism from its soil,” the statement concluded.

Relations with Kabul were already souring before the border clash.

Earlier this week, Afghan authorities reported an explosion in Kabul late on Thursday night. The next day, the interim Taliban government accused Pakistan of “violating Kabul’s sovereign territory”.

Many social media accounts speculated that Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan chief Noor Wali Mehsud was targeted, but Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabeehullah Mujahid refuted the reports in an interview with Anadolu Agency and claimed Mehsud was not present in Kabul or Afghanistan.

For its part, Pakistan remained tight-lipped on the issue, with the military spokesperson neither confirming nor denying the strikes when questioned about them at a press conference on Friday.

“Afghanistan is a neighbourly, Islamic country. We have historical connections, cultural connections,“ said ISPR Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry. “Pakistan has hosted Afghan refugees for four decades. We only say one thing to the Afghan government: do not allow your soil to be used for terrorism against Pakistan.

“I have made it clear that Afghanistan is being used as a base of operations for carrying out terrorism in Pakistan. There is also evidence of this. And I have also said that all the necessary steps for protecting the people’s lives and property are being taken and will continue to be taken.”

The issue of terrorists using Afghan soil against Pakistan, along with frequent border skirmishes, has long strained ties between the two countries, with Islamabad repeatedly urging the interim Afghan government to stop allowing its territory to be used for attacks.

With ties between the two neighbouring countries already strained, PM Shehbaz had issued a stern message to Kabul last month, saying Afghanistan must decide whether it stands with Pakistan or the TTP.