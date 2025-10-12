FC hawaldar martyred, soldier injured in attack by terrorists in KP’s Bannu: police

A Frontier Corps (FC) hawaldar was martyred and an FC soldier was injured when a police and security forces convoy was “attacked by terrorists” on the Miranshah road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district on Sunday, according to police.

Kashif Nawaz Khan, the spokesperson for Bannu police, confirmed these details to Dawn.com.

He said an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated in the area while a police team and security personnel were conducting a search operation, following which “terrorists attacked the security personnel with weapons”.

“The IED was planted near the Baran Shah bridge on the Miranshah road,” the spokesperson said, adding that “Hawaldar Dost Muhammad Khan was martyred and soldier Shamim Khan injured in the incident.”

The spokesperson said police and security personnel repulsed the attack and “forced the terrorists to flee toward the mountains”.

He further stated that another search operation was launched in the area after the incident.

Four children injured

The police spokesperson also shared details of a quadcopter attack, in which four children were injured.

The children were injured when a quadcopter struck a house in the Khudri Mamand Khel area of Bannu this evening when a “quadcopter piloted by militants” struck a house in the area, he said.

“The injured children have been moved to District Headquarters Hospital Bannu for treatment and are now out of danger,” he added.

The spokesperson said that the children were all from the same family and aged between 8 and 13.