COMPANY NEWS

Innovators invited at MIT hackathon

The Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI) Pakistan Chapter, on behalf of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) invited Pakistani innovators to participate in the MIT Energy & Climate Hackathon to be held on November 14–16, 2025 as per a press release.

Attendees will gain hands-on research experience, present innovations to MIT faculty and peers, and network directly with top climate tech influencers for fostering collaborations that could spark breakthroughs in artificial intelligence-driven sustainability.

Pakistan Idol goes global

Begin, the United Arab Emirates-based over-the-top platform, has acquired the global streaming rights for Pakistan Idol, according to a press release. The show will now be accessible globally through the Begin app in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Viewers in other regions, including the United Kingdom, Germany, India, Australia, South Africa, and Nigeria, can stream the show directly on begin watch.

Mobilink at AMC-9

Mobilink Bank won four awards, as per a press release, at the 9th Annual Microfinance Conference (AMC-9) held in Karachi on Oct 8.

The bank was recognised as: ‘Top Microfinance Bank for Active Borrowers (Nano-loans)’, ‘Top Microfinance Bank in terms of M-Wallets’, ‘Top Microfinance Bank for Innovation’, and ‘Leading Microfinance Bank in terms of Women Borrowers’. Aamir Ibrahim, Chairman Mobilink Bank, said: “At Mobilink Bank and JazzCash, we are combining technology with empathy to enable millions of Pakistanis to participate confidently in the formal economy.”

Published in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, October 13th, 2025