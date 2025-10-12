Pakistan 107-1 at lunch in first South Africa Test

Opener Imam-ul-Haq hit a solid half-century as Pakistan reached 107-1 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa in Lahore on Sunday.

Haq was unbeaten on 59 while skipper Shan Masood was 44 not out as the duo steadied Pakistan after losing opener Abdullah Shafique for two off the third ball of the match.

With the Gaddafi Stadium pitch likely to take spin, Masood opted to bat after winning the toss and named specialist spin duo Noman Ali and Sajid Khan in the team.

Haq completed his 10th Test fifty, including five fours, in an unbroken 105 stand with Masood.

South African captain Aiden Markram introduced spin in the sixth over and by lunch had used all three of his spinners — Prenelan Subrayen, Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy.

But it was pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada who got the lone breakthrough in the first over, trapping Shafique leg-before.

The two-match series is part of the new World Test Championship two-year cycle. South Africa won the title by beating Australia in June.

The Shan Masood-led hosts, who finished an embarrassing last in the nine-team table of the 2023-25 WTC, must raise their game significantly in all departments if they are to resist Aiden Markram-captained tourists who claimed their maiden WTC crown by beating Australia in the final at Lord’s last year.

The Gaddafi Stadium did not host any Test in the previous WTC cycle after the venue was used for the third and final Test between Pakistan and Australia in March 2022. South Africa, on their last tour to Pakistan in 2021, lost a two-Test series 2-0.

While both the captains expected a spin-friendly track at the Gaddafi Stadium, there were doubts over the inclusion of key Pakistan off-spinner Sajid, who was suffering from a viral infection but did practise with the team yesteday.

Ahead of the game, Shan said taking 20 wickets, rather than piling up big scores, will be key to winning the Test series. “We don’t want flat tracks where matches end in draws,” he remarked.

In his presser, Markram acknowledged Pakistan’s plan to prepare spinning pitches at home and said that his players were ready for the challenge. “As a team not heavily exposed to these conditions, it is going to be exciting and a great opportunity for us to get things right here.”

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZ) and Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)