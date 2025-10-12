THE WEEK THAT WAS

Biryani | ARY, Mon-Tues 8.00pm

Writer Zafar Mai­raj kept us guessing before confirming that Mir Miran (Khushhal Khan) had indeed been forced to marry his cousin Gulmehr (Sarwat Gilani) at an early age.

Miran Asks Nissa (Ramsha Khan) to marry him but, afraid of her reaction to being a second wife, he sends her to meet his family and Gulmehr. His fears are realised when Nissa learns the truth. Though Gulmehr explains the relationship is unconsummated and that she has no wish for more, Nissa feels the deep cut of deceit and betrayal. An urban-educated woman, Nissa is used to being first and throws Miran out of her house and life.

Director Badar Mehmood and Ramsha Khan bring the best out of each other, bringing the many layers of Nissa to life, captivating even this generation’s fickle attention span in this portrait of heartbreak and disappointment. Khushhal Khan also delivers with a strong performance as the confused young man trapped between circumstance and love. Sarwat Gilani’s role as Gulmehr is an intriguing game of hide and seek. Are we to believe that this young woman, full of life, is resigned to a life of barren duty and solitude? This beautifully made serial should be on your watch list.

Jinn Ki Shadi Unn Ki Shadi | Hum TV, Mon-Tues 8.00pm

The plot thickens in this well-made horror comedy, as the easy-going Ali C (Wahaj Ali) begins to unravel the mysteries of the past from his father’s diary.

The haunted mansion was built over a djinn dwelling and graveyard, and the diary hints that djinns may have taken revenge by capturing and imprisoning the spirits of their ancestors. Meanwhile, Ali’s TikToker friend Nadia (Romaisa Khan) dives deeper into the fantasy that Ali likes her enough to marry her. Observing all of this is the djinn bride Khushi (Sehar Khan) who does not want to be married to the leader of the djinn tribe, Jasim, and who is also trying to gauge if Ali likes her. The episodes are full of one escapade after another that leave no time to think too deeply.

Ditching his successful Alpha male and less popular Devdas avatars, Wahaj Ali dives straight into the goofy comedian mode to become part of an immediate hit. Excellent chemistry makes Sehar Khan, Romaisa Khan, Syed Jibran, Tamkenat and Irfan Motiwallah an absolute joy to watch.

Dil Dhoondhta Hai Phir Wohi | Express TV, Wed-Thurs 8.00pm

Ramsha (Zara Noor) and Ali (Zahid Ahmed) fought the world to be together and, after 10 years of marriage, they are happy and close, despite the dysfunction and disconnection of their families.

Ali is an advertising executive and Zara is a housewife with baking as a small side-business, in between taking care of their son Ahmar. Ali’s family is a constant source of tension for him because of his resentful, greedy younger brother. All of this would be part and parcel of life’s ups and downs except that Ali is losing his memory. From the teasers, it seems as if Ali will tragically develop early onset Alzheimer’s.

Teasers hint that the makers have been realistic about the frustrations and burdens caretakers face as they juggle multiple demands. So far, the show has not highlighted the genetic, mental and physical health markers that predispose a person to this terrible disease. Perhaps even more importantly, the hope is to raise awareness and help people to understand the mental and physical toll on families. Zara Noor and Zahid Ahmed make a great team and present their characters with a light but recognisably authentic touch.

What To Watch Out For (Or Not)

Meri Bahuain | Hum TV, Coming soon

More family melodrama from Hum TV, starring Babar Ali and Shagufta Ejaz.

Published in Dawn, ICON, October 12th, 2025