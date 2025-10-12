E-Paper | October 12, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Fight all aggression’

KARACHI: Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan re-enunciated Pakistan’s foreign policy in Parliament last night [Oct 11] when he declared that Pakistan would “play its full part in the maintenance of world peace” and would fight aggression of every complexion “wherever it may be”. These were the principles by which Pakistan stood and … would continue to follow, he said. The only negative aspect of Pakistan’s foreign policy was “non-opportunism,” the Prime Minister added.

Mr Liaquat Ali Khan was winding up a … debate on Pakistan’s policy with regard to Korea, which was initiated by him and in which nine other speakers participated. All the participating Members, except Mian Iftikharuddin and Sardar Shaukat Havat Khan, solidly backed the Government in its decision to support the Security Council’s relevant resolutions on Korea. …

The shortcomings and the past failures of the United Nations Organisation also did not escape their notice, but they hoped that now that it had acted speedily … in Korea, the Organisation would be able to take similar … decisions where the interests of the oppressed nations were concerned. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

