Plan to punish the already punished

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Sindh introduces new traffic penalties, demerit points system’ (Oct 4). The punitive measures announced, like the imposition of hefty fines on motorists driving without valid licences (up to Rs50,000 for drivers of heavy vehicles and Rs30,000 for car drivers) leaves one really wondering if this approach actually has the potential to improve Karachi’s traffic culture. There are many who believe it is all about minting some more money in a ‘legal’ way.

While the said report quoted a Sindh minister as hoping that the new fines would deter violations and enhance safety, the real picture on Karachi’s roads tells a different story. Across the city, drivers navigate roads with craters, open manholes, and garbage dumps that obstruct major routes, thanks to the government’s apathy. Many streets and intersections remain unlit, forcing motorists to take wrong turns or drive against the flow simply to protect their vehicles from damage.

In such conditions, labelling these desperate manoeuvers as ‘attempted murders’ and imposing fines as high as Rs100,000 for one-way violations appears not just disproportionate, but detached from the ground reality.

It is understandable why public ad-ministrators and government ministers favour big fines: they are simple to announce, visually show action, generate revenue streams, and support the political narrative of ‘toughness’. However, excessive monetary penalties rarely deliver justice or deterrence.

Instead, they deepen inequality, burden low-income citizens, and entangle them in bureaucratic loops of coercive comp-liance. The same risk looms in Karachi, where thousands of daily-wage earners rely on motorcycles and rickshaws for whom even a single Rs20,000 fine could wipe out an entire month’s income.

Heavy monetary penalties often become tools of ‘coercive financialisation’, where citizens navigate cumbersome red-tape without ever achieving justice. The imposi- tion of penalties always prioritises the performance of enforcement over actual safety, masking structural issues, like broken roads and poor regulation.

Besides, it is not improbable that such laws invite corruption and selective punishment, turning justice into humi-liation rather than reform — a risk that Karachi’s e-challan system now danger-ously mirrors.

When citizens drive on broken, unlit and unsafe roads, the blame lies as much with governance failure as with driver behaviour. Rather than extracting revenue through punitive e-challans and faceless ticketing systems, the authorities should first repair damaged roads, enforce load limits on heavy vehicles, and restore streetlighting.

Safety reforms require fairness and empathy, not financial punishment. If the government truly wishes to make Karachi’s roads safer, it must prioritise infrastructure repair, public education, and transparency. Revenue collected from fines should be ring-fenced exclusively for road safety improvements, with all allocations made public.

Instead of imposing harsh penalties that make an already miserable citizen even more miserable, the government must focus on solutions that ease the hardships of daily commuters.

Turning road traffic violations into a grand money-making exercise will only widen the gap between the government and the very people it is meant to serve.

Dr Ibrahim Noorani

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025