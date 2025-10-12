TOBA TEK SINGH: Deteriorating socioeconomic fabric is provoking stress and neurotic problems among the masses and there is a need to create awareness about mental health.

It was stated by speakers at an interactive session titled “Beyond Burnout: Mental Health and Resilience in Doctoral Journeys” arranged by the UAF’s Department of Rural Sociology in collaboration with the Directorate of Graduate Studies, Faisalabad Medical University (FMU), and the Hometown Community Foundation.

Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairperson Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said: “We must acknowledge mental well-being is as vital as academic excellence.”

He said our research scholars often face stress and burnout due to workload that is why it is important to build resilience and seek timely professional help.

He urged universities to come up with more such initiatives where students can take guidance and learn how to control their mental issues.

HOD of FMU Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Prof Dr Imtiaz Dogar said that mental health is as important as the physical health. He said it is a wise decision to consult psychiatrists who can help tackle the situations which can trigger or worsen the condition.

Chairperson of Department of Rural Sociology Dr Sadaf Mehmood said that good mental health is essential for proper working in daily life. She said that youth is facing multiple problems simultaneously during academic life. She said that stigma about therapy should be broken through a dialogue.

Director Graduate Studies Dr Khalid Bashir said that we must remind ourselves that no success can sustain without mental peace.

