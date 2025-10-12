E-Paper | October 12, 2025

CM meets Saudi delegation to explore business prospects

Published October 12, 2025

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met a delegation of the Saudi-Pak Joint Business Council and discussed various business prospects in Punjab here on Saturday.

She welcomed the Saudi delegation in Arabic led by Pak-Saudi Business Forum Chairman Prince Mansoor bin Muhammad bin Saad Al Saud.

The Saudi delegation was given a detailed briefing on the prominent public welfare projects of the Punjab government, which they described as commendable initiatives. She informed them about the vast investment opportunities in Punjab, and expressed her happiness over meeting the Saudi delegation along with the representatives of banking, livestock, meat export and chemical sectors.

She also announced the establishment of a special Saudi Industrial Estate in Punjab, where a 10-year income tax exemption and a one-time customs duty exemption would be given to the potential Saudi investors.

“A special fast track will also be established in the CM Office for the Saudi Industrial Estate,” the meeting was told.

The CM said that Punjab was the backbone of Pakistan’s economic development, and would welcome Saudi investment. She said that there were vast investment opportunities in the Special Economic Zone in energy, agriculture, mines, tourism and logistics among other sectors.

She said that 120 million people of Punjab, especially its skilled and tech-savvy youth, were excited about the business partnership with Saudi brothers in agriculture, industry and IT. She said that Punjab’s had a clear policy for investment with the motto, “no delay, immediate delivery”.

Ms Maryam said that business ties would prove to be the beginning of a new era of economic cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. She acknowledged the Kingdom’s compassionate attitude towards the people of Punjab during the recent floods and termed it a prime example of the brotherhood between the two countries.

Pak-Saudi Business Council Chairman Mansoor bin Muhammad bin Saad Al Saud said that he had not only come to invest in Pakistan, but also to help and assist his Pakistani brothers.

Participants of the Saudi delegation said that they would thoroughly review the mining opportunities in Punjab and expressed their interest in livestock, mines, infrastructure, meat, IT and other sectors.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

