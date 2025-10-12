E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Seven girls go ‘missing’ in two days

Our Correspondent Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 08:14am

SAHIWAL: Seven girls went ‘missing’ in separate incidents during the last two days.

At Village 85/6-R, the family of 16-year-old Shamila accused local prayer leader Maulana Arshad of abducting her after both were found missing from the seminary.

In the second incident at Mohalla Rajpura, Muqbool Hussain’s 16-year-old daughter was allegedly kidnapped by Hyder and two accomplices using a car while she was returning home from tuition.

At Village 57/5-L, 13-year-old Ayesha was reportedly abducted from her home at dawn by a suspect identified as Majid alias Majoo, who allegedly acted out of revenge following a personal dispute with her father.

In Jinnah Town, Harappa, Eman, daughter of shopkeeper Muhammad Iqbal, was reportedly kidnapped by an unknown suspect in a car while returning from tuition.

In another incident in Ward No. 17, Chichawatni City, 17-year-old Najma was allegedly abducted by Muhammad Munir and two unidentified accomplices in a car.

Rabia Akram, a college student, was reportedly kidnapped by unknown suspects in a car while returning from college at Hayatabad, Chichawatni.

At Village 93/12-L, Sania Imam was allegedly abducted by her brother-in-law Shabbir Mughal, Arslan Shabbir, and another unidentified person.

At Village 118/12-L, Shazia Yousaf was reportedly kidnapped by Parvaiz Masih and Waqar Masih. The suspects also allegedly stole Rs300,000 in cash and gold ornaments during the incident.

Separate cases have been registered under section 365-B of Pakistan Penal Code at police stations in Farid Town, Ghala Mandi, Yousafwala, Harappa, Chichawatni City, Shahkot and Kasowal after families lodges complaints. Further investigation is under way.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

