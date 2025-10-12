E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Policeman martyred, two injured in riverine gangsters attack

Our Correspondent Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 08:13am

DERA GHAZI KHAN: An Elite Force personnel, Nasir Mirani, was martyred and two other officials suffered injuries after riverine gangsters attacked a police patrol in the limits of Bangla Iccha police in Rajanpur, a Punjab Police spokesperson confirmed.

The injured driver/constable Mahmor and constable Sanaullah were immediately transferred to a hospital for treatment.

Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident, paying tribute to the the martyred official.

He called for a report from the DG Khan regional police officer and directed that the injured be provided the best possible medical treatment.

The IG further instructed the Rajanpur DPO to utilise all available resources to arrest the suspects involved in the shooting and assured the family of constable Mirani full support for their welfare.

A heavy police force, led by DPO Farooq Amjad, reached the spot and surrounded the gang.

An intense exchange of fire was ongoing between the Rajanpur police and the criminals till the filing of this report.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025

